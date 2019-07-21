|
Eileen L. Zirzow, nee Rockhoff, age 92, lifetime resident of Brookfield as well a lifetime contributing member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where her father presided as minister for over 35 years. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Zirzow; loving mother of Randy (Sherrie) Zirzow, and Lori (Wesley Ostick) Heckman; dear grandmother of Michelle Zirzow; sister of Minnette (Orville) Mueller; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, July 22, 2019 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Lying in State Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10 A.M. to time of Service 11 A.M. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Corner of Park and Grant, Brookfield. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, Oakbrook Terrace. Memorials appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 9035 Grant Ave., Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019