Eileen M. Ardell nee Sheehan, age 74, of Edgebrook. Beloved wife of Harold Ardell of 51 years. Devoted mother to Katie (Mick) Betancourt, Margaret "Peggy" (Keith) Benz, and Brian (May) Ardell. Cherished Amma to Liam, Megan, and Indira. Loving sister to Maureen (Tom) Moskal and Bill (Gwen) Sheehan. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Eileen was very loved and will be missed greatly by all. A visitation will be held Friday, November 22, at St. Mary of the Woods Church 7033 N Moselle Ave, Chicago, IL at 10:00AM, with mass following at 11:00AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 225 Michigan Ave #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 or would be greatly appreciated. For more information please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019