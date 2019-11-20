Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
7033 N Moselle Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
7033 N Moselle Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Ardell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen M. Ardell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen M. Ardell Obituary
Eileen M. Ardell nee Sheehan, age 74, of Edgebrook. Beloved wife of Harold Ardell of 51 years. Devoted mother to Katie (Mick) Betancourt, Margaret "Peggy" (Keith) Benz, and Brian (May) Ardell. Cherished Amma to Liam, Megan, and Indira. Loving sister to Maureen (Tom) Moskal and Bill (Gwen) Sheehan. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Eileen was very loved and will be missed greatly by all. A visitation will be held Friday, November 22, at St. Mary of the Woods Church 7033 N Moselle Ave, Chicago, IL at 10:00AM, with mass following at 11:00AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 225 Michigan Ave #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 or would be greatly appreciated. For more information please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now