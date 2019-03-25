|
Eileen M. Brown (nee Cole), age 57. Devoted wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Jessica and Elizabeth. Beloved daughter of Rita Cole and the late Norman. Dear sister of William, Robert, John (Judith), Patricia (Charles) Acosta, Joan (David) Giles, Diane, and Michael (Katie). Loving niece of John (Patricia) Seniw and Sue Klaus. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Eileen graduated with a B.A. in Business Studies from Governors State University and attended Lewis University; she assisted with Victor J. Andrew High School Arts and Craft Shows to support the V.J.A. Music Department and was an enthusiastic Chicago Cubs Fan. Visitation Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest, where the Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eileen's name may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, www.pancan.org For information: 708-687-2990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019