Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
9525 S. Lawndale
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map

Eileen M. Bryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen M. Bryan Obituary
Eileen "Mickey" M. (nee Muellmann) Bryan, age 100, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Bryan; devoted mother of Robert (Terry), James (Mary), John, William (Cissy) and Timothy (Patty) Bryan; loving grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 19; dear sister of Joan (the late Bud) Nicholson; fond aunt and friend to many. Retired CPS teacher. Resident of Evergreen Park and parishioner of Most Holy Redeemer Church for 70 years. Funeral Monday, February 24, 2020 at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 S. Lawndale, Evergreen Park, IL. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, donation to St. Jude at . For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now