Eileen "Mickey" M. (nee Muellmann) Bryan, age 100, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Bryan; devoted mother of Robert (Terry), James (Mary), John, William (Cissy) and Timothy (Patty) Bryan; loving grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 19; dear sister of Joan (the late Bud) Nicholson; fond aunt and friend to many. Retired CPS teacher. Resident of Evergreen Park and parishioner of Most Holy Redeemer Church for 70 years. Funeral Monday, February 24, 2020 at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 S. Lawndale, Evergreen Park, IL. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, donation to St. Jude at . For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020