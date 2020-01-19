|
Eileen M. Downes, nee Darcy, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Louis Henry Downes. Loving mother of Margaret (William) Dawson. Dearest grandmother of Molly (Ben Marcum) Dawson. Devoted Nana of Carolyn, Erin, Kelly, Morriah, James, Kristyn, Zachary, Matthew, Jonathan, Samantha, Emma and many more. Great-grandmother of the late Henry Louis Marcum. Devoted sister of Rosemary (the late Regis) Lisowski and the late Margaret Steidel, Catherine Zenawick, and James Darcy. Known as Auntie Eileen to many nieces and nephews. Former 1st grade teacher at St. Maurice Catholic School, Chicago from 1963 to 1992. In lieu of flowers donations to Albert and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago in memory of great-grandson, Henry Louis Marcum would be sincerely appreciated. Visitation Monday 3 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Tuesday, 10 a.m. from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 block So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Scholastica Church. Mass 11 am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. (630) 968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan .com
