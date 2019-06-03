Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Eileen M. Groves

Eileen M. Groves Obituary
Eileen M. Groves nee Dunne, age 90, beloved wife of 65 years to Howard Groves; loving mother of Peggy (Jay) Boyle, Jeff (Sharon) Groves, Janie (Mickey) Smith, Donna (Ken) Parker and the late Corporal Dan Groves; devoted grandmother of 12; cherished great grandmother of 10; dear sister of William (the late Betty) Dunne; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave Tinley Park, IL. 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Please Omit Flowers Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 3, 2019
