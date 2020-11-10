Eileen M Nelson (Dwyer) nee Donahue, age 88, formerly of Flossmoor and Oak Park, IL, beloved wife of the late Ronald Nelson and the late James "Jim" Dwyer; loving mother of James Jr. "Fritz" Dwyer (Pamela), Julie (Charlie), John, and Kevin (Marie); stepmother to Michael (Lorrie), Mary Ann (John) Lappe, Kevin, James (Mary), Christopher (Sue), Scott (Carol), Melissa (Craig), Bryan (Elizabeth), Todd (Anne), Matthew, and the late Maureen Kanara (Edward); grandmother and great grandmother to many. Eileen passed away peacefully in Naples, FL on November 6, with family by her side and to the sounds of Irish hymns and songs. A Requiem Mass and celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia (misericordia.com
) are appreciated.