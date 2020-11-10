1/1
Eileen M. Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen M Nelson (Dwyer) nee Donahue, age 88, formerly of Flossmoor and Oak Park, IL, beloved wife of the late Ronald Nelson and the late James "Jim" Dwyer; loving mother of James Jr. "Fritz" Dwyer (Pamela), Julie (Charlie), John, and Kevin (Marie); stepmother to Michael (Lorrie), Mary Ann (John) Lappe, Kevin, James (Mary), Christopher (Sue), Scott (Carol), Melissa (Craig), Bryan (Elizabeth), Todd (Anne), Matthew, and the late Maureen Kanara (Edward); grandmother and great grandmother to many. Eileen passed away peacefully in Naples, FL on November 6, with family by her side and to the sounds of Irish hymns and songs. A Requiem Mass and celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia (misericordia.com) are appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved