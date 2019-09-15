Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
8:30 AM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcissus Church
Eileen M. Podraza

Eileen M. Podraza Obituary
Eileen M. Podraza, 95, beloved daughter of the late Frank and the late Clara; Loving sister of the late Grace Shelton. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many.

Visitation Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, to go in procession, to St. Tarcissus Church, for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Burial will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information, please call 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
