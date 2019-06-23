Eileen M. Randall, 89 of Aurora, passed away Monday June 17, 2019. She was born November 28, 1929 in Detroit, MI the daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor (Wilson) Tilson.



Eileen was united in marriage to R. Ted Randall on February 12, 1955 in Aurora. They had 34 years together and raised two wonderful children, Scott and Sara.



Eileen graduated from East Aurora High School in 1948 and continued her education at Copley Hospital and The American College of Radiology with a degree as an X-Ray Technologist. She worked several years at Copley Hospital and Dreyer Medical Clinic. After raising her children, she returned to the working field and was employed by West Aurora School District 129 in the Health Services Department for almost 24 years.



She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter LB, a former member of the Child Welfare Society, a volunteer at Rush Copley Medical Center and a member of the West Aurora Blackhawk Boosters.



Eileen is survived by her two children, Sara Davis of Plano, IL and Scott Randall of Jupiter, FL; her two grandchildren, Amanda Reierson and Hayley Davis; her five grandchildren, Jayden, Jordan, Olivia, Madison and Danielle; her brother-in-law, F. John Randall; many other family and friends.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; her grandson, Adam Reierson and her brother, Victor Tilson.



In keeping with Eileen's wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary