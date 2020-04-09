Home

Eileen M. Uba

Eileen M. Uba Obituary
Eileen Uba nee Walega, beloved wife of the late Stanley Uba. Loving mother of Stanley (Colleen) Uba. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Matthew and Olivia. Dear daughter of the late Jan and Aniela Walega; fond sister of the late Gene (Dorothy), Joe (Sally) and Christine Walega. Also survived by brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Chapel Service Friday, 10:00 a.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave. Darien. Int. St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com Private FAMILY ONLY. In lieu of flowers donations to the Susan G. Koman or the
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2020
