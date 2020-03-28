Home

Eileen Margaret (Conlon) Turcich


1937 - 2020
Eileen Margaret (Conlon) Turcich Obituary
Eileen Margaret Turcich, née Conlon, age 82, passed away in her home on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born March 25, 1937, the most beloved wife of George for 58 years, loving mother of Timothy (Julie) and Andrew (Elizabeth), and devoted grandmother of Nathan, Benjamin, Grace, Lillian, Sarah, and William. Sister of Walter Jr. (Dorothy) Conlon, late Sharon (late Timothy) Harrington, sister-in-law of John (Lorraine) Turcich, late Fr. Ronald Turcich OSA, Beverly (Richard) Zaleski. Please consider donating to The at . A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
