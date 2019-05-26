Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1300 Kishwaukee Valley Road
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1300 Kishwaukee Valley Road
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Weide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Margaret Weide

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eileen Margaret Weide Obituary
Eileen Margaret (Slattery) Weide 96 born in Chicago to the late John and Mary Slattery. Married the late Raymond Weide. Mother to Maureen (Paul) Gergolla and James (Carol) Weide. Loving grandmother to four; great grandmother to thirteen. Visitation will start at 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Grace Lutheran Church 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Road Woodstock. Burial will be at McHenry County Memorial Park in Woodstock. For more information or to see the full obituary, visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
Download Now