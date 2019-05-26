|
Eileen Margaret (Slattery) Weide 96 born in Chicago to the late John and Mary Slattery. Married the late Raymond Weide. Mother to Maureen (Paul) Gergolla and James (Carol) Weide. Loving grandmother to four; great grandmother to thirteen. Visitation will start at 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Grace Lutheran Church 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Road Woodstock. Burial will be at McHenry County Memorial Park in Woodstock. For more information or to see the full obituary, visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019