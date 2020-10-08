1/
Eileen Mary Mascha
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Mary Mascha, nee Ahern, 95, longtime resident of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late Joseph N. Mascha. Loving mother of Maureen Francis Mascha, Mary Margaret (Don) Umbriaco, Joseph James Mascha and Michael John (Cindy) Mascha. Proud grandmother of Frank J. (Kathleen) Umbriaco, Kate (Jeff) Metz, Alexa Leigh Mascha, Micaela Marie Mascha and Joseph Michael Mascha. Great grandmother of Connor Umbriaco and Cassidy Ann Umbriaco. Dear sister of the late Rev. John J. Ahern, James M. Ahern, Margaret Ahern Rosiak and Mary T. Scully. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Ann's School of Nursing.

Visitation Friday, October 9. 2020, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy, Chicago from 5 – 9 PM. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 AM prayers at funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church (Harlem and Talcott Avenues) where Mass will be celebrated at 10:00AM. Memorials may be made in Eileen's name to Avenues to Independence, 515 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, IL 60068. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 health guidelines, we are asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing at the funeral home and in Church. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved