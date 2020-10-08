Eileen Mary Mascha, nee Ahern, 95, longtime resident of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late Joseph N. Mascha. Loving mother of Maureen Francis Mascha, Mary Margaret (Don) Umbriaco, Joseph James Mascha and Michael John (Cindy) Mascha. Proud grandmother of Frank J. (Kathleen) Umbriaco, Kate (Jeff) Metz, Alexa Leigh Mascha, Micaela Marie Mascha and Joseph Michael Mascha. Great grandmother of Connor Umbriaco and Cassidy Ann Umbriaco. Dear sister of the late Rev. John J. Ahern, James M. Ahern, Margaret Ahern Rosiak and Mary T. Scully. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Ann's School of Nursing.
Visitation Friday, October 9. 2020, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy, Chicago from 5 – 9 PM. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 AM prayers at funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church (Harlem and Talcott Avenues) where Mass will be celebrated at 10:00AM. Memorials may be made in Eileen's name to Avenues to Independence, 515 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, IL 60068. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 health guidelines, we are asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing at the funeral home and in Church.
