Eileen McGann, nee Benchick, age 84, of La Grange Park. Beloved wife of the late Robert McGann; loving mother of Robert (Sandra) McGann and Tracy (Mark) Braunstein; dear grandmother of Max, Edward and Sarah Braunstein; sister of two. Visitation Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to Time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment Private. Memorials appreciated to . Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019