Eileen Lillian Molinaro nee Vaughan passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the golden age of 98. Beloved Wife of the late Ben. Devoted Mother of Ben (Sandy) Jr., James (Deborah), Anthony (Deborah), and the late Margaret (late Dan Sweeney. Loving Daughter of the late Frederick and the late Susannah nee Morgan Vaughan. Fond Grandmother of Maureen (Jeff) Miska, Karissa (Ken) Gerrans, Kimberly (Carmine) Ruffolo, Anne (Chris) Rahimian, Christa (Chris) McQueen, Scott Molinaro, Rachel Molinaro, Suzanne Molinaro and the late Daniel Sweeney. Fond Great Grandmother of Zachary, Jonathan, Brandon, Brooke, Braxton, Connor, Landon, Miles, Graham, Lila, Evie and Iris.
Family and Friends are to gather November 21, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 1415 West Lies Road, Carol Stream, Illinois 60188 for Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to www.bridgecommunities.org
in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
Family and Friends who cannot attend the service because of health reasons due to the pandemic, at a future date we will be planning a Celebration of Eileen's Life at the entombment site followed by a luncheon.
