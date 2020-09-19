1/
Eileen P. Peluso
Eileen P. Peluso, nee Sullivan, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Albert Peluso. Loving mother of Michael and Patrick. Dear grandmother of Alyssa, Thomas and Nick. Great grandmother of Ava and Adrian. Loving daughter of the late Frank and Frances Sullivan. Dear sister of Sharon Sylvestor and the late Marge DeCaro and Don Sullivan. Visitation on Wednesday from 9 until the prayers at 11 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf, Schaumburg. Funeral Mass at Noon at St. Peter Church, 27551 Volo Village Road, Volo, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information 847-882-5580.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
1 entry
September 16, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
