Eileen P. Peluso, nee Sullivan, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Albert Peluso. Loving mother of Michael and Patrick. Dear grandmother of Alyssa, Thomas and Nick. Great grandmother of Ava and Adrian. Loving daughter of the late Frank and Frances Sullivan. Dear sister of Sharon Sylvestor and the late Marge DeCaro and Don Sullivan. Visitation on Wednesday from 9 until the prayers at 11 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf, Schaumburg. Funeral Mass at Noon at St. Peter Church, 27551 Volo Village Road, Volo, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information 847-882-5580.





