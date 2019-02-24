|
Eileen P. Weir, nee Ryan. Beloved wife of the late Alphonse "Al" Weir; loving mother of Mary Ann Brown and Jane (Joseph) Terrell; sweet grandmother of Joseph Alphonse, Erin Ann Avila, Ryan Patrick, and the late Jane Eileen; dearest GiGi of Mia, Zoey, Frankie Jane, Mateo, Siena, Reid, and Ben; fond sister of the late Margaret, James, Monica, Ann, and Thomas; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 12 Noon from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. to St. Terrence Church for 1:00 p.m. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. (708) 425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019