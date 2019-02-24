Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Weir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen P. Weir

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eileen P. Weir Obituary
Eileen P. Weir, nee Ryan. Beloved wife of the late Alphonse "Al" Weir; loving mother of Mary Ann Brown and Jane (Joseph) Terrell; sweet grandmother of Joseph Alphonse, Erin Ann Avila, Ryan Patrick, and the late Jane Eileen; dearest GiGi of Mia, Zoey, Frankie Jane, Mateo, Siena, Reid, and Ben; fond sister of the late Margaret, James, Monica, Ann, and Thomas; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 12 Noon from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. to St. Terrence Church for 1:00 p.m. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. (708) 425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now