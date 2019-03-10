Home

Eileen S. McNellis

Eileen S. McNellis Obituary
Eileen S. McNellis, age 75. Loving wife of 51 years to Vincent. Cherished mother of Patrick (Diane), Mark, Moira (Jason), and Rory McNellis. Fond grandmother of Ryann, Colin, Molly, and Connell. Dearest sister of the late Terrence (Theresa), and the late Morgan (Sylvia) O'Connell. Also many nieces and nephews in the United States, Ireland, and England. Visitation, Tuesday 8:30 AM until time of service at 11 AM from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 11:30 AM. Interment Private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
