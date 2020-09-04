Eileen Staunton nee Rocks; Native of Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late James; Loving mother of Maryteresa, Marcella (Tony) Carolan and the late Lawrence; Cherished Mama of JP, Kelsey, Sean and Aiden Carolan; Dear sister of Rosaleen (the late Michael) Reilly, Margaret (Liam) Boylan, Mary (the late Jerry) Brzica, Thomas (Angela) and the late Patrick Rocks, John (the late Henriette) Rocks and Kathleen (the late Danny) Riney; Fond aunt of many; Devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Rose Rocks. Visitation Friday, Sept. 4th, 3:00 – 8:00 pm at her daughter, Marcella's home. Family and friends will meet Saturday, Sept. 5th 10:00 am for a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church 7211 W. Talcott Avenue. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Member of the Chicago Pioneer Total Abstinence Association of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for over sixty years. Eileen and Jim sponsored the Mother of Christ Prayer Group in their home every Monday evening for 39 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Saint Patrick Fathers or The Women's Center would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com