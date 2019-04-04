Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL
11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.)
St. John, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
440 Joliet St.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Eileen Sukta, age 99. Late of Munster, Indiana. Passed away April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Sukta. Loving mother of the late Jimmy Lawson, the late Ricky Lawson, Mary O'Leary, the late Daniel Lawson, and Catherine Lawson. Cherished grandmother of Thomas (Pam) O'Leary, Holly (Clark) St. John, and Jill (Mike) Jaksich. Dearest great grandmother of Bob (Amanda) O'Leary, Dan (Danielle) O'Leary, Brian St. John, Erin Jaksich, Patrick O'Leary, Joey St. John, and Heather O'Leary and great great grandmother of Henry, Charlotte, Logan, Lincoln, Emma, and Beckett. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Eileen was a retired employee of Metra – Illinois Central Railroad. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Post #220 – Ladies Auxiliary. Eileen was an avid Yahtzee player and was known by many as the "Yahtzee Queen". Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019 3-8 pm at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon DIRECTLY at St. Joseph Church 440 Joliet St, Dyer. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
