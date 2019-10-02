Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Eileen T. Hoffman Obituary
Eileen T. Hoffman, nee Tzinberg, age 86. Beloved wife and best friend for 65 years of Philip D. Hoffman. Loving mother of Alan (Sunisa) Hoffman. Proud grandmother of Pauline "Paula" Hoffman. Devoted aunt of Elaine (Chris Whitaker) Brune and Susan (Bruce) Winston. Cherished great aunt of Shaina and Yale Winston. Eileen was a 2nd grade teacher and later was a substitute teacher on the North Shore and Francis Parker in Chicago. A Volunteer at St. Francis Hospital, Evanston for 33 years. Memorial Service Sunday, October 6, 2019, 3 PM at The Admiral at the Lake, 929 W. Foster Ave., Chicago. Interment private. Memorials may be made in her memory to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
