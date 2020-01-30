Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Athanasius Church
1615 Lincoln Street
Evanston, IL
View Map
Eileen T. Navins

Eileen T. Navins Obituary
Eileen T. Navins nee McHugh, of Evanston, IL. Preceded in death by her

beloved husband John Navins and son Jack Navins. Loving mother of Kathy (Bob) Cason, Deb Navins (Jerry Carlson), Mary (Terry) Dillon, Jim (Karen Julian) Navins, and Tom (Laura Reinbold) Navins.

Proud 'Grandma I' to 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Fond sister of Sr. Dolores 'Sally' McHugh, Dolores Falconer, Richard Huffman, and the late Margaret Huffman, Pat McClure, John McHugh, and Frank McHugh. Dear companion of Wayne Smolinski.

Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Ste. 609, New York, NY 10036 (bcrf.org)

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
