Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Am Shalom
840 Vernon Avenue
Cohen, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Slavick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Tauber Slavick

Add a Memory
Eileen Tauber Slavick Obituary
Eileen Tauber Slavick, nee Lakin, age 91. Beloved wife of Lester Slavick and the late Ronald Tauber. Cherished mother of Michael Tauber and Judy (Lawrence) Zager. Loving "Nana" of Sari, Brian, Sydney and the late Ronni. Dear sister of Lila (Raymond) Cohen. Interment private. Memorial service Sunday October 13, 1:30 pm at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glencoe. Reception to immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eileen's name to housingforward.org or journeycare.org would be appreciated. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now