Eileen Tauber Slavick, nee Lakin, age 91. Beloved wife of Lester Slavick and the late Ronald Tauber. Cherished mother of Michael Tauber and Judy (Lawrence) Zager. Loving "Nana" of Sari, Brian, Sydney and the late Ronni. Dear sister of Lila (Raymond) Cohen. Interment private. Memorial service Sunday October 13, 1:30 pm at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glencoe. Reception to immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eileen's name to housingforward.org or journeycare.org would be appreciated. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019