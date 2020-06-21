Eileen Tichawa passed away June 18, 2020. Loving lifetime partner of Jim Riggio. Loving mother of Chris Riggio. Loving daughter of the late George and the late Lorraine Tichawa. Dear sister-in-law of Robert Riggio. Loving sister of Donna McParland, James (Karen) Tichawa, Michael (Uta) Tichawa, the late Dennis Tichawa. Beloved aunt of Michael (Melissa) Riggio, Tracy Riggio, Kevin McParland, Erin (Mike) Rockel, Ali Tichawa, Mandy Tichawa, Luke Tichawa, Drew (Kara) Tichawa, Emily Tichawa, Claire Tichawa, Melissa (Monty) McCoy. Great aunt of Nick, Ben, Ava, Damian, Cara, Ava. Loving cousin of Peggy Bremer, Rebecca (Chris) Walters. Loving godmother of Anthony Walters and honorary aunt of Nicholas Walters. Lifetime friend of Nancy Papalia and honorary aunt of Chris (Lindsey) Papalia and their son Calvin. Visitation will be Monday, June 22, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral will begin on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceed to St. Celestine Church, Elmwood Park, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Please note that only 50 people are allowed to attend Mass. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery, Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time at the funeral home. Masks are required to enter the funeral home. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Info: 708-456-8300