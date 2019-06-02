Eileen W. Corrigan nee Williams, 94, died on May 21 in Berkeley, CA. Former resident of Winnetka and Wilmette, Eileen was born to Oliver and Marie Williams of Glencoe, and attended Sacred Heart High School, Manhattanville College and Northwestern University. Eileen was proud of her Navy service in WWII and of the pilot's license she earned after the war. Eileen was for many years an active member of the Saints Faith, Hope and Charity parish. She became an avid bridge player and enjoyed the church bowling league. Eileen was predeceased by her siblings Marjorie Williams Chase Mitchell of San Rafael, CA., Oliver A. Williams, Jr. of Northbrook, IL. and Janet T. Williams of Chicago, IL. She is survived by five children: Jane Acker (David Acker), John Corrigan (Phyllis Kass), Margaret Corrigan (Lawrence Gibbs), Barbara Corrigan (Robert Gilbert), and Robert Corrigan; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren who brought great joy to her final years; wonderful nephews and nieces and loyal friends who will all miss her dry wit and unfailing birthday cards. Her former husband was John E Corrigan, now deceased. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Church, at 191 Linden Street in Winnetka, with a visitation at the church beginning at 9:00 AM. A private burial will be at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Bienvenida Suarez during Eileen's final year of life. Friends may make memorial contributions to a in Eileen's memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donnellanfuneral.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary