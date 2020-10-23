Eileen Ward Quinlan passed away on October 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother Bernadette Ward and her husband Denis D. Quinlan, Eileen is survived by her children Denis J. (Kate) Quinlan, Peggy (Bill) Cooney, Mary (Peter) Kovats, Therese (Jim) McCarthy, and John (Tammy) Quinlan. Eileen was the sister of Bob (Jan) Ward, and the late Jerry (Lori) Ward. She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Madeleine, Daniel and Therese Cooney; Lyra and Emma Quinlan; and Grace McCarthy. Eileen was born in Chicago and was a member of St Gertrude's parish. Eileen taught at Sacred Heart Schools. Eileen loved life and her happiness resonated in all she did. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in her memory may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy Home
. Information at www.barrfuneralhome.com