Welch, Eileen, 92, of Chicago, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 9th. Eileen was born July 18, 1927 in Rockford, IL, married James Hoagland on April 22, 2002. Retired after many years of service from Graybar Electric. Loving aunt to Tom Welch, John (Bonnie) Welch and Marianne (Bill) Boykon. Cherished great aunt to Kevin (Heather) Welch, Katie (Bryan) Kaczmarek, Matthew (Hayley) Welch, Courtney (Jason) Keaton, Jamie Chivis, Michael Welch and several great-great nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by husband James Hoagland, loving and special niece Patrice Welch, nephew Bob Welch, Jr and great nephew Mark Welch. Private Requiem Mass at Holy Name Cathedral and inurnment at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery in Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019