Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Welch


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Welch Obituary
Welch, Eileen, 92, of Chicago, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 9th. Eileen was born July 18, 1927 in Rockford, IL, married James Hoagland on April 22, 2002. Retired after many years of service from Graybar Electric. Loving aunt to Tom Welch, John (Bonnie) Welch and Marianne (Bill) Boykon. Cherished great aunt to Kevin (Heather) Welch, Katie (Bryan) Kaczmarek, Matthew (Hayley) Welch, Courtney (Jason) Keaton, Jamie Chivis, Michael Welch and several great-great nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by husband James Hoagland, loving and special niece Patrice Welch, nephew Bob Welch, Jr and great nephew Mark Welch. Private Requiem Mass at Holy Name Cathedral and inurnment at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery in Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Drake & Son Funeral Home
Download Now