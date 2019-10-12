Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Anshe Emet, Malkoff Chapel
3751 North Broadway
Chicago, IL
Shiva
Following Services
social room
2626 N. Lakeview
Chicago, IL
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
4457 Greenleaf
Lincolnwood, IL
Eileen Z. Kleeberg

Eileen Z. Kleeberg (Nee Zlotnick), 81, beloved wife of the late James Kleeberg. Loving mother of Evan (Amy) Kleeberg and Alysia (Jordan) Rosner. Dearest grammy of Louis and Elias Rosner and Maximilian and Brayden Kleeberg. Sister of Susan (and the late Alan) Lippman and Jeffrey (Diane) Zlotnick and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2:00pm at Anshe Emet, Malkoff Chapel, 3751 North Broadway, Chicago. Shiva will be held immediately following the service at 2626 N. Lakeview, Chicago, social room. Shiva ends at sundown. The family will be receiving guests on Monday, October 14, at 4457 Greenleaf, Lincolnwood, IL, 6:30-8:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lincoln Park Zoo or Steppenwolf Theater are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 12, 2019
