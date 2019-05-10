|
Eileene M. Woods, age 94, a resident of Cedarhurst of Woodridge, and a former longtime resident of Hinsdale, IL, passed away May 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Woods; loving mother of Randall (Carol) Woods and Cynthia (Vincent) Delack; dearest grandmother of Paul (Christine) Woods, Carrie (Jeffrey) Doyle, Nathan (Morgan) Delack and Ryan (Julia) Delack; cherished great-grandmother of Kylin, Evan, Londyn and Ryan Woods, Brian, Elise, Jason and the late Grace Doyle, Hannah and Caleb Delack, Eleanor and Caroline Delack; dear sister of Pat (Harold) Teater, the late Don (the late Louise) Miller, Jim (the late Marlene) Miller and Larry (Anita) Miller; aunt of many wonderful nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, May 11, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville is entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019