Eilene Field, nee Kimmell. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Field. Loving mother of Dorothy (Burton) Weinberg, Lewis (Barbara) Field, and Charles (Linda) Field. Cherished grandmother of David and Adam (Kimberly) Weinberg, David (Melissa), Allan, and Jeffrey Field, Rebecca (David) Solomon, and Jennifer (Adam) Rabin. Adored great-grandmother of Mark, Nina, Jacob, Elle, Ben, and Miles. Funeral service Tuesday 11:30AM at Northbrook Community Synagogue, 2548 Jasper Court, Northbrook. Interment Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (648-9824) or www.MITZVAHFUNERALS.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019