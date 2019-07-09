Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Balling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine A. Balling


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine A. Balling Obituary
Elaine A. Balling, 92, of La Porte, IN, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home in La Porte, Indiana.

She was born January 21, 1927 in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of Charles Klein and Florence (Wandell) Klein.

Elaine graduated from Knoll Central High School, was a homemaker, and worked for Sears. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was an avid reader, and cherished every chance she had to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On January 4, 1947, in Hammond, IN, she married George O. Balling who preceded in death November 4, 2008.

She is survived by her four daughters, Susan (Leo) Poynton of La Porte, IN, Nancy (John) Wise of Bolingbrook, IL, Patricia (James) O'Brien of Hilton Head, SC, Mary (James) Kennedy of New Lenox, IL; son, George C. (Mary Lancaster) Balling of Coeur d'Alene, ID; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Elsie McCarthy of Orland Park, IL; two sisters, Florence Klein of Schererville, IN, Peggy Sleeper of Gulfport, FL; many nieces & nephews. Elaine was preceded in death by both her parents and 3 sisters.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN where the family will receive friends Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. & Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Ian Williams officiating. Interment will follow at the Pine Lake Cemetery, LaPorte, IN.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C St., La Porte, Indiana 46350 or to the missionaries of the Sacred Heart of Aurora, Illinois.

Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haverstock Funeral Home
Download Now