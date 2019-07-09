Elaine A. Balling, 92, of La Porte, IN, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home in La Porte, Indiana.



She was born January 21, 1927 in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of Charles Klein and Florence (Wandell) Klein.



Elaine graduated from Knoll Central High School, was a homemaker, and worked for Sears. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was an avid reader, and cherished every chance she had to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



On January 4, 1947, in Hammond, IN, she married George O. Balling who preceded in death November 4, 2008.



She is survived by her four daughters, Susan (Leo) Poynton of La Porte, IN, Nancy (John) Wise of Bolingbrook, IL, Patricia (James) O'Brien of Hilton Head, SC, Mary (James) Kennedy of New Lenox, IL; son, George C. (Mary Lancaster) Balling of Coeur d'Alene, ID; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Elsie McCarthy of Orland Park, IL; two sisters, Florence Klein of Schererville, IN, Peggy Sleeper of Gulfport, FL; many nieces & nephews. Elaine was preceded in death by both her parents and 3 sisters.



Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN where the family will receive friends Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. & Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Ian Williams officiating. Interment will follow at the Pine Lake Cemetery, LaPorte, IN.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C St., La Porte, Indiana 46350 or to the missionaries of the Sacred Heart of Aurora, Illinois.



