Elaine Bielaga
Elaine A. Bielaga, nee Nowakowska. Beloved wife of the late Gregory Casimir. Loving mother of Patricia (Carl) Underwood and the late Steven (Julie) Bielaga. Dearest grandmother of Matthew (Amanda) Bielaga, Timothy (Roxana) Underwood, and Emily Bielaga. Dear sister of the late Dolores Nowakowska. Fond aunt of Barbara (Stephen) Bielaga-Jones. Great aunt of Garrett and Brendan. Funeral Saturday 10:00 am at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Avenue. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 – 9:00 pm. (773) 774-4100. MalecandSonsFH.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019
