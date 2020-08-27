1/
Elaine A. Kasl
1931 - 2020
July 16, 1931 - August 26,2020

Elaine A Kasl of Chicago, Illinois, passed away in Venice, Florida on Wednesday, August 26,2020 surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter Denise and Jeff Powers. Elaine had a love of music, dance and was a gifted singer, achieving several awards in her youth. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic church in Summit, Illinois, and was active in the choir and other church groups. Elaine was proceeded in death by her parents; Jerry and Valaria Benes, her husband James Kasl, Jr., her sister Laverne Sladek and her granddaughter Heather Kasl. Survived by her loving children; Doug(Dana) Kasl, Donna(Mario) Bellino, David(Nicole) Kasl, Denise(Jeff) Powers and grandchildren; Dominick(Krissi), Anthony, Matthew, Emily, Lauren(Scott)and Benjamin. Elaine will be laid to rest at Mt. Auburn Garden Mausoleum, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave, Stickney, Il, Crypt A78. Services in celebration of Elaine's life will be held at a later date in Illinois. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2020.
August 26, 2020
I only met her a few times but she was a lovely woman who loved her family. My condolences all around.
Steve Zurek
Friend
August 26, 2020
Only met Elaine once, but know she must have been a very loving mother for she did a fantastic job raising Dave, who is one in a million. May your memories of your Mom get you through this difficult time.
Rochelle Grizaffi
Friend
