Elaine A. Kilian age 77; devoted daughter of the late Edward and late Ann Kilian; loving sister of late Carole (late Terry) Bernas and late Edward (Linda) Kilian; dear aunt of Terry (Andrea) Bernas and Lynette (David) Diete; great aunt of Brooke, Victoria, Brittany and Brianne. Dearest friend of Mary Louise Marcin. Lying in State at St. Rosalie Church 4401 N. Oak Park Ave in Harwood Hts. Saturday Oct. 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers Memorials to ASPCA American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or Masses to St. Rosalie Church appreciated. Funeral arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home. Funeral info: 847-966-7302.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019