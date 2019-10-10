Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Elaine Kilian
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rosalie Church
4401 N. Oak Park Ave
Harwood Hts. , IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rosalie Church
4401 N. Oak Park Ave
Harwood Hts., IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Kilian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine A. Kilian


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine A. Kilian Obituary
Elaine A. Kilian age 77; devoted daughter of the late Edward and late Ann Kilian; loving sister of late Carole (late Terry) Bernas and late Edward (Linda) Kilian; dear aunt of Terry (Andrea) Bernas and Lynette (David) Diete; great aunt of Brooke, Victoria, Brittany and Brianne. Dearest friend of Mary Louise Marcin. Lying in State at St. Rosalie Church 4401 N. Oak Park Ave in Harwood Hts. Saturday Oct. 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers Memorials to ASPCA American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or Masses to St. Rosalie Church appreciated. Funeral arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home. Funeral info: 847-966-7302.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now