Elaine Alice Munson
1939 - 2020
April 25th, 1939 - November 8th, 2020

Elaine Alice Munson, age 81, of Crystal Lake, IL. Beloved wife of David Munson. Loving mother of Jennifer (George) Priester and the late Eric Munson. Proud grandmother of Erika, Alex, and Ian Priester. Dear sister of Ann (Melvin) Keefer, the late Gordon (Joann) Albright, and the late Richard (Carol) Albright.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday November 11th at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Graveside service
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
