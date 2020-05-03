Or Copy this URL to Share

Elaine Anne Giermak, age 75, wife of Frank Hoss, sister of Jan Reisch & Cathie (Mike) Todnem, passed away suddenly on April 20, 2020 in Urbana, Illinois.



Aunt of Franz Reisch, Karla (Todd Underhill) Reisch, Chris Todnem, Sarah (Brandon Lenk) Todnem & Lindsay Todnem.



She taught at Campus Middle School for Girls in Urbana and many Illinois schools.



Freese Funeral Home, St. Joseph, Illinois.





