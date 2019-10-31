Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
212 S. Nolton Ave.
Willow Springs, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
212 S. Nolton Ave.
Willow Springs, IL
ELAINE ANNE HOYT Obituary
Elaine Anne Hoyt, 77, of The LaGrange Highlands. Proud Navy Veteran and member of the Robert E. Coulter American Legion Post #1941 and the American Legion Auxiliary. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Jack "Matt" and Charles. Devoted sister of Karen Anderson, Joanne (late Tom) Froggatt and Joe (Deanna) Tomek. Dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation 3 to 9pm Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Will lie in state from 9:30am until Funeral Service 10:30am Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 212 S. Nolton Ave., Willow Springs, IL 60480. Interment Lyonsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Grace Lutheran Church (address above) appreciated. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
