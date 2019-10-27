Home

Skaja Funeral Homes
3060 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
773-342-3330
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St Juliana Church
7201 N. Oketo Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Elaine Annes

Elaine Annes Obituary
Elaine T. Annes, age 96, of Chicago, loving daughter of the late Andrew and Sophie Annes; dear sister of James (the late Stella) Annes, Carol (Edmund) Kuryla, the late Ted Annes, the late John V. Annes, the late Andrew Annes, the late Mary Wolf; Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews; family and friends are meeting Monday October 28, at St Juliana Church 7201 N. Oketo Ave. Chicago. For a Mass at 10:00 Am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Elaine worked for the U.S. Embassy in Turkey for 2 years she was also the former director of Public Relations for St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the Appreciated. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
