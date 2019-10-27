|
|
Elaine T. Annes, age 96, of Chicago, loving daughter of the late Andrew and Sophie Annes; dear sister of James (the late Stella) Annes, Carol (Edmund) Kuryla, the late Ted Annes, the late John V. Annes, the late Andrew Annes, the late Mary Wolf; Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews; family and friends are meeting Monday October 28, at St Juliana Church 7201 N. Oketo Ave. Chicago. For a Mass at 10:00 Am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Elaine worked for the U.S. Embassy in Turkey for 2 years she was also the former director of Public Relations for St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the Appreciated. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019