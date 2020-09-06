1/2
Elaine (Lorenzini) Asquini
Elaine Asquini, nee Lorenzini, age 85, of Lake Barrington, beloved wife of the late Lawrence Blahnik; loving mother of Julie (David) Garast and Jeffrey (Sharon) Blahnik; adored grandmother of Kelly Blahnik and Lawrence Blahnik; devoted daughter of the late Edward and the late Florence (nee Kaplan) Lorenzini; cherished sister of Phyllis (Doug) Green; treasured friend to many. The graveside service and condolences will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Click onto Elaine's photo and scroll down to Service Details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
02:30 PM
The service will be live streamed at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
