Elaine Asquini, nee Lorenzini, age 85, of Lake Barrington, beloved wife of the late Lawrence Blahnik; loving mother of Julie (David) Garast and Jeffrey (Sharon) Blahnik; adored grandmother of Kelly Blahnik and Lawrence Blahnik; devoted daughter of the late Edward and the late Florence (nee Kaplan) Lorenzini; cherished sister of Phyllis (Doug) Green; treasured friend to many. The graveside service and condolences will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Click onto Elaine's photo and scroll down to Service Details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
or the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.