Elaine B. Kohn, nee Biederman, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Richard, cherished mother of Alan (Randi) Kohn and the late Lawrence Kohn (survived by Janice Lupu MD), devoted grandmother of Lisa (Hanna Katch), Judd (Leah), Jennifer (Steven Kaplan), Ross (Jana) and David (Samantha), dear sister of her twin Helen (the late Dr. Irving) Snider and Velma Cohen, proud great-grandmother, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private family graveside services. Contributions in Elaine's name to The Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation
www.lynnsage.org would be appreciated.
Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH
(630-648-9824), or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019