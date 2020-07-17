Elaine Alberts (Nee Lersch), passed away peacefully at home on 7/10/2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years Jack (John) Alberts. She leaves behind her dear brother Eugene (Diane) Lersch. She was the cherished sister-in-law of Kathy Matkovich, Richard Alberts, and Elaine Alberts. She was the favorite aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Elaine worked as a Registered Nurse, retiring after a 30+ year career at Loretto Hospital. Elaine was a long time resident of La Grange Park and a devoted parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She leaves behind many dear friends and neighbors. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:30 am at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Judes in her name.





