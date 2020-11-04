1/1
Elaine Beyer
1936 - 2020
Elaine Beyer, 84, Wheaton, Il, passed away on 11-3-2020, due to complications with COVID 19 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Elaine was born on June 29, 1936 to Bernie and Kalah Reinschreiber in Hollywood, CA. In 1959, she met Myron Beyer and they wed in 1960 going on to have 2 children, Jeff and Robin. After retiring in 1989 as a caterer, she spent her time taking care of her family and 10 grandchildren and watching her beloved Cubs win the world series. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Myron of 57 years, and is survived by Jeff & Michele Beyer and their children Daniel, Stephen, Adam and Leah, great granddaughter Savanna; Robin and Mike Ramig and their children Dan, Kevin, Mackenzie, Matt, Hayley and John and a great grandson Alex. She will always be remembered as an incredible woman who loved her family above all else. Her contributions to Hadassah (Woman of the Century award winner), community and many other charities will not be forgotten. The family requests that donations be made to Hadassah in lieu of flowers. Due to COVID, there will only be graveside services held at 3:00pm on 11-4-20 at Naperville Cemetery Naperville, Il. Shiva will be virtual. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. 630 355 0264. www.beidelman-kunschfh.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Naperville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
