Elaine C. Childs, age 87, of Oak Lawn, IL passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Elaine was born September 18, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Edward Edgar and Viola Johnson. She is survived by her beloved children, Dennis (Jennifer) Childs and Karen (Leo) Saenz, five loving grandchildren, and one beloved great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband.
A visitation for Elaine will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home 11333 S. Central Ave. Oak Lawn, IL 60453, followed by funeral service at 12:00 PM. An interment will occur August 14, 2019 at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers family asks that donations be made in memory of Elaine to a .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com for the Childs family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019