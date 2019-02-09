Resources More Obituaries for Elaine Prohaska Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elaine C. Prohaska

1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Elaine Prohaska passed away peacefully at the age of 99 at CreekView Health Center in Pleasanton, CA on January 14, 2019. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Prohaska, and her daughter, Susan Stull. Elaine is survived by her son-in-law, John W. Houghton, Jr.; nephew, David Wilks of Elgin, IL; grandsons, Peter Stull and Michael Stull; two great granddaughters, Gracelyn Stull and Joyanna Stull and two great grandsons, George Stull and Seth Stull.Elaine Prohaska was born in Chicago, Illinois to Antoinette and Woldemar Wilks, both immigrants from Latvia. Elaine's parents instilled in her the joy of road trips to see American when in 1930 they drove from Chicago to Los Angeles. Elaine graduated in home economics from the University of Illinois. She fell in love with and married Jerry Prohaska in 1944 and honeymooned in Southern California where Jerry was stationed. Jerry graduated from Northwestern University School of Dentistry and later enlisted as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 6th Marine Division (World War II). He served as a medic in the Battle of Okinawa and was later stationed in Japan.After the war, Jerry re-opened his dental practice and Elaine managed Jerry's dental office for a time in Elgin, IL. Jerry and Elaine had a life-long love of travel and great cars. Imagine the condition of the roads when they took their first road trip deep into Mexico in 1946. Later they would pack their young daughter, Sue, into their car and off they'd go to see America. In the end, Elaine visited all 50 states and many countries. They loved Japan and made many trips there bringing back small souvenirs like a jade tree that Elaine kept with her at Stoneridge Creek. Elaine thoroughly enjoyed learning about people from many cultures.When they retired, they moved to Aptos, California to be close to their daughter, Sue, and their two grandsons. After her husband passed, she moved to Villa San Ramone. Then she was one of the first people to move into Stoneridge Creek in 2013. She often spoke fondly of her newly found dining companions and friends in the Chicago Club. Elaine loved playing golf and watching tennis. She was keen on keeping fit and in her 80's hired a personal trainer! Elaine was always the avid sports fan. At the age of 99, she would often call John, her son-in-law, to tell him when a great tennis match was on TV.Elaine had a love for numbers, finance and keeping detailed records. With her women friends in Aptos, she formed an investments club called "24 Carrots". They often outdid the professionals! Among her possessions were their tax returns from 1945 (and every year until her death). Elaine loved to read the Wall Street Journal and she would often cut out articles from the WSJ for John to enjoy. She was a loving spirit and will be missed by her family and friends. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries