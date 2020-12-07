Elaine Carls (nee Shaffer), beloved wife of the late John Carls; loving mother of William (Kathleen) Woodin, Richard Woodin, Carol( Margarito) Lara, Kerri (Paul) Gnap; devoted grandmother of Mark, David, Daniel, John, Shannon, Olivia, Brooke, Jaclyn and Caitlyn; cherished great grandmother and great-great grandmother of many. In lieu of flowers donations to The American Heart Association
preferred at www2.heart.org
Visitation Thursday 3:00 P.M. until time of Service 7:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park IL 60487 Interment Private. Due to the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 10 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, Face masks and social distancing is required. The coffee lounge is not available for use, so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Funeral info. (708) 532-3100