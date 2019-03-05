|
Elaine Craine, nee Glick; devoted wife and best friend for 46 years of the late Stanley Craine; beloved mother of Alan and Pam Craine; proud grandmother of the wonderful Liam Craine; dear sister of the late Mel Glick; cherished sister-in-law of Arnold Craine (Lori Dru) and the late Normand Cohen; caring aunt of Deborah, Barbara, and Sheri Cohen. Elaine was so special, will be so missed, and was loved by so many. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 6th at 12:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, www.alzfdn.org. For info: Call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019