Elaine Dorothy Roth; 88 of Elkhorn, WI died Wednesday July 31, 2019 Beloved wife of Frank James Roth , Mother of Paul (Joan) Roth and Elise Roth. Grandmother of ten grandchildren: Great-grandmother of eleven. Sister-in-law of Raymond Cucchi, Sister of the late Lorraine Cucchi and Sally (Michael) Grady. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saturday August 31, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth Street Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be at church from 9:00 AM until time of service. Memorials may be made in Elaine's name to the - act.alz.org. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory Elkhorn, WI.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019