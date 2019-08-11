Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes
730 N. Wisconsin St.
Elkhorn, WI 53121
262-723-6390
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
107 W. Walworth Street
Elkhorn, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
107 W. Walworth Street
Elkhorn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine D. Roth


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine D. Roth Obituary
Elaine Dorothy Roth; 88 of Elkhorn, WI died Wednesday July 31, 2019 Beloved wife of Frank James Roth , Mother of Paul (Joan) Roth and Elise Roth. Grandmother of ten grandchildren: Great-grandmother of eleven. Sister-in-law of Raymond Cucchi, Sister of the late Lorraine Cucchi and Sally (Michael) Grady. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saturday August 31, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth Street Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be at church from 9:00 AM until time of service. Memorials may be made in Elaine's name to the - act.alz.org. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory Elkhorn, WI.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now