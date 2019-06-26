Elaine (Spangenberg) Ehnert passed away May 4 at Condell Memorial Hospital. Elaine was born March 4, 1940 in Chicago, the daughter of Gilmore and Augustine Spangenberg. She graduated from Grayslake High School with the class of 1958. Elaine was a lifelong resident of Lake County with the exception of spending a few retirement years in Tucson, AZ. Her teenage and young adult years were spent in Third Lake and then she moved to Waukegan. The past 9 years she was a resident of Village of Victory Lakes nursing home in Lindenhurst. Elaine enjoyed nature to its fullest. She was an exceptional gardener and truly loved birds. She was also an avid sports fan, especially of her beloved Cubs where one could find her watching every game. A sense of humility, grace, kindness and wonder Elaine brought to each situation she faced. Elaine maintained an upbeat outlook on life and demonstrated admirable resiliency and grit as she persevered through many challenges in her lifetime. Elaine was encouraging and thoughtful. She shared so many joyful stories from her life that demonstrated how grateful she was for each day. Elaine cherished visits from her great-nieces and nephews and hearing all about their lives and interests. She certainly will be missed. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Abner and brother Charles (Margaret) Spangenberg; 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard (Jean) Spangenberg and sister Marie Spangenberg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the . The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Village of Victory Lakes nursing home, your care and kindness will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL, at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary