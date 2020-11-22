1/
Elaine F. McClure
(nee Maio). Beloved wife of Maurice D. McClure. Loving mother of Maureen (Rich) DeMatteo & Kelly (Al) Krause. Cherished grandmother of Kaitlin & Kaeli Krause and Casey & Amy Minarcik. Devoted daughter of the late; James & Amelia (nee Verta) Maio. Dear sister of the late; Mary Alice & Anna Mae. Kind aunt of many. Retired & Dedicated Employee of the Oak Lawn Public Library for 28 years. Visitation at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, Mass at Saint Alexander Church & Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be by INVITATION ONLY. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
