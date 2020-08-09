1/2
Elaine Geraldine Kortas
1924 - 2020
Born Oct 21, 1924, called home Aug 3, 2020. Loving wife for 59 years of George, who predeceased her. Beloved Mother of Patty (Jim), Kenneth, Timothy, Kathy (Maurice) and Michael (Anita). Cherished grandmother of Becky, Sara, Jimmy, Alyssa (Dylan), Michael, Michelle (Keith), Konnie and Kellie. Beloved great grandmother of Gwenyth Marie, Mazy May, and Audrey Claire. Love you - love you more. Give us the "hi" sign when you get home! Her strong spirit, compassionate heart, and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Celebration of life at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
